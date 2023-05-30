UPDATE - At Least 41 NATO KFOR Soldiers Receive Injuries in Clashes in Kosovo - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) At least 41 soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent received injuries in clashes in Kosovo, la Repubblica newspaper reported on Monday.

The injured NATO KFOR soldiers included 11 Italians, with three being in serious condition, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"I want to express my solidarity with the military of the KFOR mission, who were wounded in Kosovo during clashes between Serbian demonstrators and the Kosovo police. Among them are 11 Italians, three of whom are in serious condition, but there is no threat to their lives. The Italian military continues to carry out their duties in the name of peace," Tajani said on Twitter.

Later on Monday, KFOR said that around 25 soldiers were wounded during the clashes in the municipality of Zvecan. They were promptly treated by KFOR Medical units and are currently under observation, the statement said.

NATO has strongly condemned the attacks against KFOR troops in the north of Kosovo, which it called "unprovoked."

"Such attacks are totally unacceptable. Violence must stop immediately. We call on all sides to refrain from actions that further inflame tensions, and to engage in dialogue. KFOR will take all necessary actions to maintain a safe and secure environment, and continue to act impartially, in accordance with its mandate under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999," a NATO spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, director of the Clinical Hospital Center in the city of North Kosovska Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Zlatan Elek, said that as a result of clashes between Serbs and the police of self-proclaimed Kosovo, as well as the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) contingent, at least 50 citizens were injured, including two seriously injured.