UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - At Least 41 NATO KFOR Soldiers Receive Injuries In Clashes In Kosovo - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 12:30 AM

UPDATE - At Least 41 NATO KFOR Soldiers Receive Injuries in Clashes in Kosovo - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) At least 41 soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent received injuries in clashes in Kosovo, la Repubblica newspaper reported on Monday.

The injured NATO KFOR soldiers included 11 Italians, with three being in serious condition, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"I want to express my solidarity with the military of the KFOR mission, who were wounded in Kosovo during clashes between Serbian demonstrators and the Kosovo police. Among them are 11 Italians, three of whom are in serious condition, but there is no threat to their lives. The Italian military continues to carry out their duties in the name of peace," Tajani said on Twitter.

Later on Monday, KFOR said that around 25 soldiers were wounded during the clashes in the municipality of Zvecan. They were promptly treated by KFOR Medical units and are currently under observation, the statement said.

NATO has strongly condemned the attacks against KFOR troops in the north of Kosovo, which it called "unprovoked."

"Such attacks are totally unacceptable. Violence must stop immediately. We call on all sides to refrain from actions that further inflame tensions, and to engage in dialogue. KFOR will take all necessary actions to maintain a safe and secure environment, and continue to act impartially, in accordance with its mandate under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999," a NATO spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, director of the Clinical Hospital Center in the city of North Kosovska Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Zlatan Elek, said that as a result of clashes between Serbs and the police of self-proclaimed Kosovo, as well as the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) contingent, at least 50 citizens were injured, including two seriously injured.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Resolution Police United Nations Twitter All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

15 minutes ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

39 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

45 minutes ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

42 minutes ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

42 minutes ago
 Biden Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Parties ..

Biden Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Parties Agree to Develop Cooperation ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.