UPDATE - At Least 5 People Killed, 24 Injured in Residential Building Collapse in Cairo - Reports

CAIRO/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) At least five people died and 24 others were injured on Saturday as a result of a collapse of a 10-story residential building in Cairo, media reported, citing a statement by the Cairo province authorities.

According to Al-Ahram newspaper, the incident took place in the eastern part of the Egyptian capital in the early hours of Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the news outlet reported that three people were killed and 23 others were injured in the incident.

Those injured have been delivered to hospitals while the search and rescue operation is underway.

The newspaper said that Cairo's governor, Khaled Abdel Aal, inspected As-Salam International Hospital to check the condition of those who survived the collapse.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.