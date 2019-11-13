UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - At Least 7 Killed In Explosion Near Afghan Interior Ministry Building In Kabul - Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:20 AM

UPDATE - At Least 7 Killed in Explosion Near Afghan Interior Ministry Building in Kabul - Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) At least seven people were killed and another seven were injured in an explosion near the building of the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"A Bam car exploded in Kabul's 15th district, around 7:25 a.

m. [02:55 GMT]. According to preliminary information, seven civilians were killed and seven others were injured," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, media reported that two people had been killed, and another five injured in the blast.

