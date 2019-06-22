UPDATE - At Least 7 People Killed as Building Under Construction Collapses in Cambodia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least seven people were killed and 21 others were injured when a seven-storey building that was under construction collapsed in Cambodia's southern Sihanoukville province, media reported, citing local authorities, on Saturday

The Xinhua news agency reported, citing provincial governor Yun Min, that the rescue operation in the area was underway, noting that two excavators were removing rubble from the site.

The governor added that some 40-50 workers were supposedly inside the building when it collapsed.

"The incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. local time in commune 4 in Sihanoukville ... Some people, mostly construction workers, were trapped under the rubbles, and casualties are unknown yet, as rescuers are removing the wreckage to search for the victims," local police said in a statement, as quoted by Xinhua.

According to the reports, the building was completed by 80 percent.