Update - At Least 8 People Killed, 26 Missing After Dive Boat Fire off California Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) At least eight people were killed and 26 remain missing after a dive boat burned and sank near the western US state California's Santa Cruz, media reported, citing local officials.

According to the US coast guard, as cited by the KTLA news outlet, the 75-foot dive boat named Conception sent a mayday call at around 3:15 a.

m. (10:15 GMT) on Monday and was already engulfed in flames when it sent the call.

Five crew members managed to jump overboard, the news outlet said, while other passengers were asleep below the deck.

Authorities are conducting shoreline search operations for any survivors, but fear that the missing people are dead.