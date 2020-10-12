UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - At Least Two People Die In Louisiana Because Of Hurricane Delta - Health Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Hurricane Delta has led to the death of at least two people in the US state of Louisiana, the local health department informs.

"Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday verifies two deaths tied to Hurricane Delta," the health authorities said in a statement, specifying that an 86-year-old male and a 70-year-old woman died, both as a result of domestic fires.

The 86-year-old man died in St.

Martin Parish after a fire started when he was refueling a hot generator in his shed.

The 70-year-old woman died in Iberia Parish, in a fire that was likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage from Hurricane Delta, the Louisiana health department said.

On Sunday, around 250,000 power outages occurred across Louisiana, according to US media reports.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane on Friday. It has since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone.

