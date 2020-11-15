UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - At Least Two Rockets Launched From Gaza Toward Israel - IDF

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE - At Least Two Rockets Launched From Gaza Toward Israel - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) At least two rockets have been fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"2 rockets were fired from Gaza toward central and southern Israel earlier tonight," IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the IDF, the rockets triggered air raid sirens in the southern city of Ashdod and in the south-central Shfela region.

The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System was activated to intercept the rockets, the IDF said.

The Times of Israel reported on Sunday that only one of the rockets triggered the sirens, while the other fell outside of Ashdod city limits.

According to the newspaper, residents of cities and towns south of Tel Aviv said they heard powerful explosions at night.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

The IDF has been on heightened alert this week, amid the anniversaries of the 2019 and 2012 Israel-Gaza clashes (the Black Belt and Pillar of Defense operations). Additional Iron Dome missile defense batteries have been deployed in the south, according to The Times of Israel.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Gaza Alert Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

8 hours ago

Four-try Scotland take bonus point win against Ita ..

8 hours ago

Poland reports record rise in coronavirus deaths

8 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents ..

9 hours ago

Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah atten ..

9 hours ago

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.