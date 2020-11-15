UPDATE - At Least Two Rockets Launched From Gaza Toward Israel - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) At least two rockets have been fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"2 rockets were fired from Gaza toward central and southern Israel earlier tonight," IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the IDF, the rockets triggered air raid sirens in the southern city of Ashdod and in the south-central Shfela region.

The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System was activated to intercept the rockets, the IDF said.

The Times of Israel reported on Sunday that only one of the rockets triggered the sirens, while the other fell outside of Ashdod city limits.

According to the newspaper, residents of cities and towns south of Tel Aviv said they heard powerful explosions at night.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

The IDF has been on heightened alert this week, amid the anniversaries of the 2019 and 2012 Israel-Gaza clashes (the Black Belt and Pillar of Defense operations). Additional Iron Dome missile defense batteries have been deployed in the south, according to The Times of Israel.