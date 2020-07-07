UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The mayor of the US city of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, in a statement said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"COVID-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms said in a tweet on Monday. "I have had no symptoms and have tested positive."

The mayor told MSNBC that it speaks to how contagious this virus is considering Atlanta has taken all the precautions possible.

Politico reported that the Atlanta mayor is on a "short list" of candidates that Joe Biden is considering tapping to be his vice presidential running mate. Biden will likely make the decision in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Georgia with the state reporting new daily highs in recent days.

The United States has more than 2.9 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 130,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

