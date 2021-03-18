UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Atlanta Shooting Suspect Charged With Eight Counts Of Murder - New York Times

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:30 AM

UPDATE - Atlanta Shooting Suspect Charged With Eight Counts of Murder - New York Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The suspect in the Atlanta massage parlors shooting spree has been charged with eight counts of murder, The New York Times reported citing local authorities.

At least eight people were shot dead late Tuesday at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area in the US state of Georgia. Police have taken the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, into custody.

Long was also charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection with the shootings.

The authorities said four of the murder counts and the assault charge originated from the first shooting incident, in Cherokee County, and the remaining four murder counts were connected with shootings at two massage parlors in the city of Atlanta shortly after.

The tragedy caused outrage and fear in the Asian-American community as the shootings claimed the lives of six women of Asian descent, although the suspect denied racial bias once in custody, the newspaper said.

It said Long had told the police he had a "sexual addiction" and had gone on the shooting spree to get rid of his "temptation." The police said all but one of the victims had been women.

