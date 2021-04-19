UPDATE - Austin Shooting Suspect Likely Former Detective - Police Chief Chacon

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The suspect in the Sunday shooting in Austin, Texas that left at least three people dead appears to be a former police detective.

Earlier, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) said that there was an active attack incident in the northwest of Austin. According to ATCEMS, the Sunday shooting left three people dead and the attacker was still at large.

Acting Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon told reporters on Sunday afternoon that there was no longer an active shooter situation in the city.

"This appears to be a domestic incident and the victims were all known to our suspect," Chacon said, adding that "My understanding is that this individual at one time was a deputy for the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

"

According to the police chief, people should still be vigilant as the suspect is still at large.

"We do not think that this individual is out targeting random people to shoot them," Chacon said, warning, nonetheless that "He is still at large, we do think that he is armed and he is very much dangerous."

CBS reported on Sunday that the suspect in the shooting appears to be a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who was charged in June 2020 with sexual assault of a child.

According to Chacon, the victims of the Sunday shooting are two Hispanic women and one Black man. The exact motive of the attack remains unclear.

Earlier, Austin Police Department (APD) said that the shooting was likely an isolated domestic incident.