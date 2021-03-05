UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Australia Asks EU To Revise Blocking Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Shipment - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Australia has asked the European Commission to revise the decision to hold up a shipment of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine bound for the Oceania nation following a spat with the manufacturer over delayed deliveries to the European Union, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday.

On Thursday, Italy, in coordination with the EU, blocked the vaccine shipment, invoking new EU regulations allowing exports to be stopped if a vaccine manufacturer has failed to meet its obligations to the bloc.

According to Hunt, as cited by the Australian media, the country was informed about the decision to block the shipment of Wednesday, after which the government immediately requested the review. So far, there is no response, the minister noted.

"It is arguably the most intensely competitive international environment since the Second World War," Hunt told reporters.

At the same time, Australia has secured domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We are very clear that this does not affect the pace of the rollout," Hunt said, adding that "shipment had not been factored into our distribution to the states and territories.

Later in the day, a European Commission spokesperson told reporters that the EU body had no information about Australia's requests regarding Italy's move.

The official also said that European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the new export regulations with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan during a video conference, noting that those companies that fulfill their obligations to the bloc will not have problems with export.

According to the spokesperson, this is the only time when the EU blocked vaccine shipment to outside the bloc. From January 30 to March 1, 574 permits were issued to export vaccines to 30 countries outside the EU, the official added.

The mass vaccination campaign in Australia started on February 22. So far, the country has confirmed nearly 29,002 COVID-19, including 909 fatalities. Over 78 cases are currently active.

