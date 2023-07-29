Open Menu

UPDATE - Australia Expects US Assistance In Manufacturing Missiles - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The United States plans to help Australia start manufacturing missiles in the coming years, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following annual US-Australia ministerial talks, Marles said that visits of US nuclear powered submarines to Australian waters were expected to become more frequent.

Marles also said that Australia expected "manufacturing of missiles commenced in Australia in two years' time as part of a collective industrial base between our two countries."

Speaking at the same press conference, Austin said that the United States was also set on helping Australia produce guided multiple launch rocket systems by 2025.

The US is also planning to facilitate the weapons purchases for Australia and enhance cooperation, Austin added.

"We are racing to accelerate Australia's access to priority munitions through a streamlined acquisition process. We are also thrilled to announce that we are taking steps to enable Australia to maintain, repair and overhaul critical US-source munitions," he told the press conference.

Blinken and Austin participated in the 33rd annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) as part of their separate trips to the Indo-Pacific region. Austin's tour also includes a stop in Papua New Guinea, while Blinken is set to visit Tonga and New Zealand.

The AUSMIN took place as part of the two countries' efforts to enhance the AUKUS trilateral alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The AUKUS pact is aimed at boosting security cooperation between the three nations, including through the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

