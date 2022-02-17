The Australian government intends to classify Palestine's Hamas movement as a terrorist organization and has already put several radical groups including US far-right nationalist movement National Socialist Order on its terrorist list, Australian Minister of Home Affairs Karen Andrews announced on Thursday

MOSCOW/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Australian government intends to classify Palestine's Hamas movement as a terrorist organization and has already put several radical groups including US far-right nationalist movement National Socialist Order on its terrorist list, Australian Minister of Home Affairs Karen Andrews announced on Thursday.

"The Morrison Government has today listed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, Hurras al-Din (both banned in Russia) and the National Socialist Order as terrorist organisations under the Criminal Code and intends to list the entirety of Hamas," a Home Affairs Ministry statement read.

According to the statement, eight new organizations will be considered terrorists. Under the Australian criminal code, engaging in terrorist organizations' activities is subject to 25 years imprisonment.

The statement added that the Australian government intends to include the entire Hamas movement on the list as well, as previously only armed formations of the groups have been designated as terrorists.

"The views of Hamas and the violent extremist groups listed today are deeply disturbing, and there is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies," Andrews said.

She added that the Australian government "has zero tolerance" for violent extremism and terrorism, stressing that it is crucial that laws target not only terrorist acts and terrorists, but also "the organizations that plan, finance and carry out these acts."

The new list will also include the US-based National Socialist Order that advocates violence as means of unleashing a global "race war" and "accelerate the collapse of democratic societies," the statement added.

The actual list currently includes 28 terrorist organizations. Today's announcement comes on the heels of inclusion of the entire Lebanese Hezbollah movement on the terrorist organization list announced last December.

Hamas, in turn, condemned the Australia's decision as it goes out of tune with all international laws.

"Hamas condemns Australia's designation of the Hamas movement as a terrorist organization," the statement, posted on the movement's website, read.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz welcomed the decision and expressed their gratitude to the Australian authorities.

"I welcome Australia's announcement that it's going to list Hamas as a terror group in its entirety, because that's exactly what it is. Hamas has fired tens of thousands of rockets towards Israeli homes and schools, and it's responsible for the murder of many Israelis and the deaths of many Palestinians in Gaza ... I want to thank my friend, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, for the action he's taking following our discussions on this matter. I also want to thank the Australian government and people, and everyone that's been involved in this meaningful step," Bennett said in a statement.

Lapid noted that he "commends Australia on the important decision to declare Hamas and all its branches a terrorist organization," adding that this "announcement will make membership in and/or aiding and abetting the Hamas organization a criminal offense in Australia."

Gantz also expressed his gratitude by saying "thank you to our Australian partners for designating the entirety of Hamas as a terrorist organization - including its political wing which plans, finances and conducts terror activities." He added that Hamas "targets civilians, threatens the State of Israel and holds Gaza residents hostage."