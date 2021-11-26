UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Australian Defence Force, Navy Ship Head To Solomon Islands Amid Ongoing Unrest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

UPDATE - Australian Defence Force, Navy Ship Head to Solomon Islands Amid Ongoing Unrest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) About 40 Australian Defence Force personnel and a navy ship will join Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers in the Solomon Islands later on Friday in a peace-keeping role as local authorities struggle to control unrest in capital Honiara, media reported.

The island nation's Governor General on Friday imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily in the capital city as violent protest and sporadic looting enter their third day. Solomon police forces have begun using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare has sent a formal request for help to Canberra based on a bilateral security treaty signed in 2017, Solomon Times reported.

Australia has agreed to send troops and federal police to the Solomon Islands amid unrest on Thursday. Prime Minister Morrison said 23 AFP members would be deployed immediately, another 50 AFP officers would support critical infrastructure on the following day, as well as 43 armed defense force personnel.

Sogavare, speaking to Australian broadcaster ABC, blamed the protests on foreign interference, as the unrest stems from the government's moves to recognize China and sever ties with Taiwan, something that the populous province of Malaita has opposed.

"That decision is a correct decision, it is legal, it puts Solomon Islands on the right side of history and it is in line with international law," Sogavare was quoted by the broadcaster as saying about the government's move to recognize Beijing as the legitimate Chinese power instead of Taiwan.

The broadcaster shared footage showing protesters attacking the Prime Minister's residence, although local sources said the building was only rented by Sogavare in the past.

Sogavare declared a 36-hour lockdown on Wednesday after protests turned violent, with a leaf hut on the premises of the country's parliament building and a traffic police station in Honiara set on fire.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Protest Police Governor Police Station China Parliament Traffic Canberra Beijing Honiara Solomon Islands Gas 2017 Media From Government P

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Investigation Bureau to Interrogate Head ..

Ukrainian Investigation Bureau to Interrogate Head of Zelenskyy's Office

1 minute ago
 Germany to ban most travel from S.Africa over new ..

Germany to ban most travel from S.Africa over new Covid variant: minister

1 minute ago
 EU proposes banning flights from southern Africa o ..

EU proposes banning flights from southern Africa over Covid variant

1 minute ago
 Commissioner for audit of development funds

Commissioner for audit of development funds

1 minute ago
 One Miner Found Alive After Accident at Coal Mine ..

One Miner Found Alive After Accident at Coal Mine in Siberia - Emergencies Minis ..

20 minutes ago
 Illegal stock of fertilizer seized

Illegal stock of fertilizer seized

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.