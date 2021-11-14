UPDATE - Austrian Chancellor Announces Lockdown for Unvaccinated Against COVID-19 Starting Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Sunday the national lockdown, starting next week, for those who did not get their shot against COVID-19.

The unvaccinated will be able to leave their homes only for several basic needs, such as going to work, doing groceries or visiting a doctor. The decision to impose this measure was made upon the conference involving the government and heads of Federal states of Austria.

The restrictions will enter into force early Monday, Schallenberg told a press conference, but children under 12 will be exempt.

Schallenberg highlighted that police will monitor compliance with the restrictive measures and offenders will face punishment.

Regional authorities can introduce additional restrictions, the chancellor said, adding that he believed new measures would be effective enough.

Since November 8, those who have not vaccinated cannot visit restaurants, beauty salons and fitness centers. The restrictions can be waived for those who only got the first shot of the vaccine so far, but only if they show a negative PCR test.

A national revaccination campaign begins in Austria on Monday.