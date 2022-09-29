UPDATE - Baghdad Hands Iranian Ambassador Note of Protest Over Shelling of Kurdistan - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Iranian Ambassador in Baghdad over the ongoing shelling of Iraqi Kurdistan from Iranian territory, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Sahhaf said on Thursday.

"The Iranian ambassador in Baghdad was summoned and handed a hard-hitting protest letter due to the continuous bombing operations on areas in the Kurdistan region," Sahhaf told the Iraqi news Agency.

In a statement obtained by Sputnik, the League of Arab States denounced Tehran for the shelling of Iraqi Kurdistan, urging the Iranian government to respect international law and cease the assault.

On Wednesday, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik that as a result of an attack by the Iranian armed forces on the facilities of the Kurdistan Freedom Party in Erbil province, four party members were killed and over 20 were wounded.

According to the source, the Iranian armed forces used artillery and drones for strikes.

On Thursday, Iraqi media reported that the Iranian armed forces had resumed shelling of one of the districts north of the city of Erbil, but there were no reports of casualties.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party, based in the city of Erbil in northern Iraq, also operates in Iran, where it is considered a terrorist organization. According to Iranian media reports, on Monday, the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a new round of operations against the positions of Kurds in Iraq.