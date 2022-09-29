UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Baghdad Hands Iranian Ambassador Note Of Protest Over Shelling Of Kurdistan - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

UPDATE - Baghdad Hands Iranian Ambassador Note of Protest Over Shelling of Kurdistan - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Iranian Ambassador in Baghdad over the ongoing shelling of Iraqi Kurdistan from Iranian territory, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Sahhaf said on Thursday.

"The Iranian ambassador in Baghdad was summoned and handed a hard-hitting protest letter due to the continuous bombing operations on areas in the Kurdistan region," Sahhaf told the Iraqi news Agency.

In a statement obtained by Sputnik, the League of Arab States denounced Tehran for the shelling of Iraqi Kurdistan, urging the Iranian government to respect international law and cease the assault.

On Wednesday, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik that as a result of an attack by the Iranian armed forces on the facilities of the Kurdistan Freedom Party in Erbil province, four party members were killed and over 20 were wounded.

According to the source, the Iranian armed forces used artillery and drones for strikes.

On Thursday, Iraqi media reported that the Iranian armed forces had resumed shelling of one of the districts north of the city of Erbil, but there were no reports of casualties.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party, based in the city of Erbil in northern Iraq, also operates in Iran, where it is considered a terrorist organization. According to Iranian media reports, on Monday, the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a new round of operations against the positions of Kurds in Iraq.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Protest Iran Iraq Tehran Baghdad Media From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

18 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

28 minutes ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

3 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.