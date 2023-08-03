UPDATE - Baltics Pledge to Uncouple From Russian Power Grid by Early 2025 - Estonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have pushed forward by a year the deadline for unbinding their power grids from Russia and Belarus, which is now scheduled to happen by early 2025, the Estonian prime minister said Thursday.

"Over the past few months, we have been looking for ways to bring forward the synchronisation to the continental European network. The system managers carried out a series of additional analyses, which gave us confidence that we will reach the necessary technical capability in early 2025," Kaja Kallas said said in a statement published by her office.

She promised that the three Baltic countries would leave the Russian network and connect to that currently in use by the European Union "as soon as the technical capacity is in place." Kallas argued that the conflict in Ukraine made Russia an "unpredictable country" and that the Baltics' dependence on its energy supply was "a risk for Estonian consumers."

The Baltic trio have been looking to leave the Russian electric grid for that of the EU since 2019, when they struck an agreement with the European Commission.

The deadline was set for the end of 2025 but the three agreed to speed up the uncoupling after February 2022.

The European Commission welcomed the Baltics declaration and specified that the deadline of their switch to the continental European network, CEN, was moved to February 2025.

"The project will not only bring energy security in the region and complete the EU integration of the three Baltic States, but will also support the implementation of the Green Deal by ensuring secure, affordable and sustainable energy for the Eastern Baltic Sea region and the Union as a whole," European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

The European Green Deal was initiated in December 2019. Its chief goals are at least 55% less greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050 across the European Union.