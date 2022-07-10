UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Bar Shooting In South African Township Of Soweto Leaves 14 Dead, 10 Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) A total of 14 people were killed and ten more were injured in a mass shooting that took place in a tavern in the South African township of Soweto, South African media reported on Sunday.

The incident happened at a tavern in one of the suburbs of Soweto just after midnight. The eNCA broadcaster reported that ten individuals were injured in the attack, with three in critical condition.

"Yes, I can confirm that incident did happen and it happened around 12:30 a.m. (22:30 July 9 GMT) this morning," Police Commissioner Elias Mawela was quoted as saying by eNCA.

Another shooting took place in a bar in the city of Pietermaritzburg in the southeastern South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, eNCA reported, citing police. The deadly incident reportedly took place on Saturday evening, when two armed men stormed into a bar and opened fire, killing four people and injuring another eight.

Two individuals died on the scene, while two others died in the hospital.

The police are investigating the cases.

