UPDATE - Beijing Hopes for Improvement of China-US Relations in 2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope for an improvement in China-US relations in 2023 during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

"A new year should bring a new atmosphere, the people of the two countries and the world hope that China-US relations will stop falling and rise again," Wang said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

The minister emphasized that "zero-sum thinking" will only lead to the mutual exhaustion and head-on collision, adding that China and the United States must find the right way to coexist and make efforts to ensure the well-being of citizens, world peace and stability.

At the same time, the minister noted that the US should not "discuss cooperation and stab at the same time.

"China will continue to resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests. The US should take China's legitimate concerns seriously, as well as stop containment and suppression of China's development, in particular, should not further challenge China's red line," the minister said, adding that all attempts to unreasonably suppress China are "doomed to fail."

The US-China relations were strained in recent months due to visits by US lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan despite objections from Beijing. The disagreement resulted in increased Chinese military activity around the island, as well as condemnation of the trips.