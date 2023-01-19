UPDATE - Belarus' GDP Down 4.7% to $75.8Bln in 2022 - Statistics Authority

UrduPoint.com

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The gross domestic product (GDP) of Belarus decreased by 4.7% to 191.4 billion Belarusian rubles ($75.8 billion) in 2022 year-on-year, falling short of expectations for 2.9% growth, the Belarusian National Statistic Committee said on Wednesday.

"The volume of GDP at current prices amounted to 191.4 billion Belarusian rubles, or 95.3% in comparable prices of the 2021 level. The GDP deflator index in 2022 amounted to 113.6% compared to the previous year," the statistics authority said in a statement.

Later in the day, Belarusian Deputy Economy Minister Dmitry Yaroshevich said that industrial production in Belarus maintained a positive trend in 2022 even with the sanctions.

"Despite the sanctions pressure, this indicator was maintained. It has not changed over the past months. The industry has been positive for the last four months. Especially our flagships. According to our estimates, the growth rate of industrial production amounted to 108% per year," Yaroshevich was quoted as saying by the state-run Belarus Today media group.

Yaroshevich also noted that the necessary macroeconomic conditions have been achieved in order to reach a 3.8% increase in GDP in 2023.

"We have managed to solve many logistical problems, and we will continue to redirect commodity flows to the friendly countries' markets, primarily to the Russian one, where there are many niches for our products," he said.

In August 2022, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's economy in 2022 could work just as well as it had the previous year despite Western sanctions and a decrease in the national GDP. In the second half of 2022, the government said it had observed recovery trends in the economy.

At the end of November, Lukashenko approved the parameters of the forecast for the country's socio-economic development in 2023, which provided for 3.8% of GDP growth.

