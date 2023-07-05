(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Belarusian Orthodox Church on Tuesday offered to host monks faced with eviction by Ukraine from the historic monastic complex of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

"The Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church confirms that in the event of their forcible eviction from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the monks can continue their monastic life within the cloisters of the Belarusian Orthodox Church," the statement read.

The Church council urged Ukraine to protect the cave monastery from being plundered and its clergy from being evicted after living there for decades.

Access to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Kiev will be limited from July 5, and people will be allowed to visit the territory of the Lavra from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the official website of the monastery.

The head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's Synodal Information and education Department, Metropolitan Clement, said Wednesday that the decision to limit the access to the Lavra was an obstacle to religious activity and the carrying out of religious rites.

"First of all, this ordinance is illegal in nature. Many monks live in the monastery and have been registered to live there for decades. No one has the right to limit their access to their place of residence without a court decision," Metropolitan Clement told Ukrainian news outlet Strana.

He added that the decision would not allow the faithful to attend the beginning of the liturgies, which begin before 9 o'clock, as well as pilgrims would not be able to get to worship in the caves.

Tensions between the Ukrainian government and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church escalated last year after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The "lower" entrance to the monastery will be permanently closed starting Wednesday.

Kiev accused the monks of violating the lease contract and ordered them to vacate the Lavra. Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said that the monks could stay in the Lavra as long as they joined the recently established non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which they refused.