Open Menu

UPDATE - Belarus Offers To Host Monks From Ukraine's Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - Belarus Offers to Host Monks from Ukraine's Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Belarusian Orthodox Church on Tuesday offered to host monks faced with eviction by Ukraine from the historic monastic complex of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

"The Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church confirms that in the event of their forcible eviction from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the monks can continue their monastic life within the cloisters of the Belarusian Orthodox Church," the statement read.

The Church council urged Ukraine to protect the cave monastery from being plundered and its clergy from being evicted after living there for decades.

Access to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Kiev will be limited from July 5, and people will be allowed to visit the territory of the Lavra from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the official website of the monastery.

The head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's Synodal Information and education Department, Metropolitan Clement, said Wednesday that the decision to limit the access to the Lavra was an obstacle to religious activity and the carrying out of religious rites.

"First of all, this ordinance is illegal in nature. Many monks live in the monastery and have been registered to live there for decades. No one has the right to limit their access to their place of residence without a court decision," Metropolitan Clement told Ukrainian news outlet Strana.

He added that the decision would not allow the faithful to attend the beginning of the liturgies, which begin before 9 o'clock, as well as pilgrims would not be able to get to worship in the caves.

Tensions between the Ukrainian government and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church escalated last year after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The "lower" entrance to the monastery will be permanently closed starting Wednesday.

Kiev accused the monks of violating the lease contract and ordered them to vacate the Lavra. Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said that the monks could stay in the Lavra as long as they joined the recently established non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which they refused.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Russia Visit Kiev February July Church Event All From Government Court P

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

4 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

4 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

5 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

5 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

5 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

5 hours ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

5 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

5 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

5 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

5 hours ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

5 hours ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

5 hours ago

More Stories From World