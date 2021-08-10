UPDATE - Belarus President Hopes for Adoption of All Road Maps for Integration With Russia in 2021

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope that at the end of 2021, at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State, Minsk and Moscow will be able to adopt all 28 sectoral road maps for the development of economic integration.

"I would like to hope that... at the end of the year, the Supreme State Council of the Union State will take place. And it should be a milestone, where we must make very serious decisions," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

"Well, I think... we will adopt these 28 maps, or union programs. It will be a colossal step forward," he said.

Lukashenko said it remains to agree on a road map concerning the issue of equal conditions for the purchase of natural gas and prices for it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said the governments of Belarus and Russia are planning, no later than summer, to improve union programs to deepen integration and submit proposals to the heads of state for consideration.

The agreement on the creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed on December 8, 1999 in Moscow; in December 2019, by the 20th anniversary of the document, it was proposed to adopt a program for deepening integration. A working group was created to develop proposals; the sides in total developed projects of about 30 sectoral road maps. However, the sides have not yet adopted the program.