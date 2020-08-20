UPDATE - Belarus, Venezuela Face Similar Attacks - Venezuelan Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarus and Venezuela face similar attacks, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said during the presentation of an order to Belarusian Ambassador Oleg Paferov.

"Belarus and Venezuela are facing similar attacks that repeat the same scenario," Arreaza said as quoted by an official communique of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

According to the document, the foreign minister "confirmed the support of the government and the president of Venezuela in these difficult times."

On August 9, incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential elections in Belarus for the sixth time - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition claims that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, won the election.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, two protesters have died.