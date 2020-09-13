UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Belarusian Authorities Have No Information That Shots Fired At Minsk Protests - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

UPDATE - Belarusian Authorities Have No Information That Shots Fired at Minsk Protests - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs has no information to confirm reports spread online that shots were fired on Novovilenskaya Street in Minsk as opposition protesters sought to pass through a barricade put up by security forces, spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier, information appeared on several Telegram channels that warning shots were fired into the air as protesters, who were attempting to reach the elite residential village of Drozdy, clashed with security forces.

"The operational command center does not have information that shots were fired in the area of Novovilenskaya Street. There is no such information," Chemodanova said.

Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, also denied the reports.

"We have no such information. Firearms have not been used," Ganusevich told Sputnik.

Reports later emerged in the media that security forces used stun grenades against protesters in Drozdy, although Chemodanova also refuted these claims.

"At the command center, the press department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not confirm reports regarding the use of stun grenades," the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokeswoman told Sputnik.

Opposition protesters have taken to the streets of Minsk on Sunday to demonstrate against the Belarusian government. Earlier in the day, Chemodanova told Sputnik that roughly 250 people have been detained so far during the latest protest action.

Belarus has been rocked by weeks of opposition protests following the presidential election of August 9, which resulted in incumbent Alexander Lukashenko winning by a landslide. Belarus's opposition has rejected the results of the presidential vote.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Vote Minsk Belarus August Sunday Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first among GCC countries in medical tou ..

28 minutes ago

Diabetes Friends Association launches 10th edition ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

2 hours ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

3 hours ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.