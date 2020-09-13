UPDATE - Belarusian Authorities Have No Information That Shots Fired at Minsk Protests - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs has no information to confirm reports spread online that shots were fired on Novovilenskaya Street in Minsk as opposition protesters sought to pass through a barricade put up by security forces, spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier, information appeared on several Telegram channels that warning shots were fired into the air as protesters, who were attempting to reach the elite residential village of Drozdy, clashed with security forces.

"The operational command center does not have information that shots were fired in the area of Novovilenskaya Street. There is no such information," Chemodanova said.

Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, also denied the reports.

"We have no such information. Firearms have not been used," Ganusevich told Sputnik.

Reports later emerged in the media that security forces used stun grenades against protesters in Drozdy, although Chemodanova also refuted these claims.

"At the command center, the press department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not confirm reports regarding the use of stun grenades," the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokeswoman told Sputnik.

Opposition protesters have taken to the streets of Minsk on Sunday to demonstrate against the Belarusian government. Earlier in the day, Chemodanova told Sputnik that roughly 250 people have been detained so far during the latest protest action.

Belarus has been rocked by weeks of opposition protests following the presidential election of August 9, which resulted in incumbent Alexander Lukashenko winning by a landslide. Belarus's opposition has rejected the results of the presidential vote.