UPDATE - Belarusian Lawmakers Ratify Agreement With Russia on Management of Spent Nuclear Fuel

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Belarusian lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a draft law on the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the management of spent nuclear fuel, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The draft law will enter into force after the parliament's upper house will approve it and President Alexander Lukashenko will sign it.

In November, Russia and Belarus signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of spent nuclear fuel management and the procedure for its return to Russia for reprocessing.

Russia has a similar arrangement with all countries using nuclear power plants built on Russian technology where they return the spent fuel to Moscow to recycle it and send the wastewater back. The bilateral logistics will be handled by Belarus' energy ministry on Minsk's side and the Russian atomic energy agency Rosatom on Moscow's side.

"(Belarus) will put together the first batch (of wastewater) for recycling in 2032," Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich told Belarusian parliament.

Belarus will have to guarantee that it will admit the wastewater and ensure necessary infrastructure is put in place by that time, the minister added.

Belarus' Astravets Nuclear Power Plant is its largest joint energy project with Russia. Last year, the two-reactor plant had part of the fuel in its first reactor replaced by a fresh batch. The second reactor is expected to be launched in April, as announced by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last month.

In addition, Belarusian lawmakers on Tuesday ratified the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the implementation of the program of military cooperation until 2025, according to the Sputnik correspondent.