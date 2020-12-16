UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Receives EU's Sakharov Prize

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

UPDATE - Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Receives EU's Sakharov Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate in exile, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, received the European Union's Sakharov Prize, awarded to the Belarusian opposition, on Wednesday.

European Parliament President David Sassoli acknowledged her "strength, resistance and courage," also noting that the EU sees "unspeakable" abuses of human rights in Belarus. Sassoli also noted that her "determination to live in a democratic country" is inspiring.

"We support you in your struggle ... We have awoken and we will not go back to sleep," Sassoli said.

The Belarusian opposition leader has also received words of encouragement from French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

"The #Sakharov prize for freedom is handed over to the opposition today ... in the European Parliament. To the hundreds of thousands of Belarusians who took to the streets in the name of democracy and respect for their vote: we are by your side," Beaune tweeted.

In her address, Tikhanovskaya paid a tribute to Belarusian opposition forces and protesters, and slammed police violence.

"I am one of the thousands of Belarusians who used to be afraid. An invisible wall of fear was built around us ... it held us back for almost three decades but this year everything has changed.

This year we united in our aspiration for change ... It is a story of hope, courage and freedom. Belarusians have been honored with the Sakharov Freedom of Thought Prize. What is a better recognition that we are free-thinkers? What is a better motivation for us to keep going? We are bound to win and we will win. A simple wish to walk freely in the streets of our cities and towns keeps us going. Desire to celebrate holidays with our families keeps us going. A dream of a better future for Belarus keeps us going ... Belarus that our children can be proud of. I am endlessly honored to speak in front of you. We received this prize together with brave Belarusians," Tikhanovskaya told the European Parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell held a meeting with Tikhanovskaya in Brussels. Borrell praised the Belarusian opposition forces for "their courage, resilience and determination in promoting democracy and human rights." Borrell and Tikhanovskaya exchanged opinions on the new developments in Belarus, with the EU official reiterating the bloc's commitment to promote release of political prisoners and support free and fair elections with international monitors.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Democracy Vote Holidays European Union Brussels David Belarus From Opposition

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

36 seconds ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

26 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

31 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan calls US sanctions 'attack on sovereignty' ..

2 minutes ago

WHO urges masks at Christmas fearing new Europe Co ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.