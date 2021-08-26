UPDATE - Belgium Decides to Complete Operation to Evacuate Citizens From Afghanistan - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Belgian government decided on Wednesday to complete the operation to evacuate citizens from Kabul airport, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The Federal government has decided to stop the operation on evacuation from Kabul airport by agreement with European partners, taking into account the development of the situation in Afghanistan," the statement said.

The government also said the Belgian Air Force made five flights to Kabul on Wednesday. Currently, some of the evacuees are in Pakistan, from where they will soon be sent to Belgium.

Earlier reports said that after the seizure of power in Afghanistan by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Belgium evacuated about 1,300 people.

The Belgian military evacuated from Kabul airport Belgians and their families, citizens of other European countries, as well as Afghans who collaborated with international and Belgian organizations.

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said Belgium can maintain the presence of a limited group of its military in one of the neighboring countries for the possible evacuation of those who remain in Afghanistan.

All land border crossings from Afghanistan are currently controlled by the Taliban. The evacuation of foreign personnel and Afghans who worked for foreign missions is carried out through the only airport in Kabul, which is held by the military of the United States and other NATO member countries. The Taliban said they do not intend to provide additional time to the United States to evacuate citizens after August 31.