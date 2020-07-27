UPDATE - Berlin Police Begin Investigating Car Ramming Incident for Possible Attempted Murder

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Berlin's criminal police said on Sunday it began investigating a 24-year-old car driver who ran into a group of people and is suspected of attempted murder.

On Sunday morning, a passenger car swerved off the road and ran into a group of people in Berlin, as a result of which at least seven people were injured.

"The criminal police are investigating a 24-year-old driver who injured seven people at Hardenbergplatz this morning on suspicion of attempted murder," Berlin police said on Twitter.

Local media reported that the driver of the Mercedes Benz with Estonian numbers attempted to make a turn at high speed, which sent the car skidding into the sidewalk.

Berlin police detained the driver from the scene of the incident and said preliminarily that there was no evidence of political or religious motivations.

Berliner Zeitung newspaper cited police sources as saying that the driver was found to be intoxicated, with 0.7 parts per million (PPM) of alcohol in their blood. The maximum legal amount of alcohol blood content for a driver in Germany is 0.5 PPM.