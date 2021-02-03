UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE: Biden Admin Extends New Start Treaty Through February 5 - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

UPDATE: Biden Admin Extends New Start Treaty Through February 5 - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden has honored its commitment to extend the New Start Treaty with Russia for the next five years, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States took the first step toward making good on that pledge when it extended the New START Treaty with the Russian Federation for five years," Blinken said. "Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said both Russia and the US on February 3 exchanged the relevant diplomatic notes to extend the treaty for five years.

Blinken said in the statement that Russia has been in compliance with the treaty since it went into force in 2011.

He added that during the five-year extension, the US will work with Russia and in consultation with Congress and US allies pursue further "arms control that addresses all of its nuclear weapons."

Blinken said Washington hopes that arms control agreements can minimize the dangers coming from "China's modern and growing nuclear arsenal."

The top US diplomat also emphasized that the extension of New START would not impact Washington's positions on other matters involving Russia.

"We remain clear eyed about the challenges that Russia poses to the United States and the world," he said.

"Even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, so too will we work to hold Russia to account for adversarial actions as well as its human rights abuses, in close coordination with our allies and partners."

Moscow expects that the extension the New START will help overcome the trend to break down arms control mechanisms, and is ready to work with the United States to strengthen global strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, significant efforts will be needed to return the Russian-US dialogue in this area "back to a more stable trajectory, reach new substantial results which would strengthen our national security and global strategic stability."

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the ratification of the agreement extending the New START treaty with the US for 5 years.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduce its nuclear arsenal to total 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.

Related Topics

World Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States February Congress All From Agreement Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

42 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

1 hour ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

1 hour ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.