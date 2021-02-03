UPDATE: Biden Admin Extends New Start Treaty Through February 5 - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden has honored its commitment to extend the New Start Treaty with Russia for the next five years, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States took the first step toward making good on that pledge when it extended the New START Treaty with the Russian Federation for five years," Blinken said. "Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said both Russia and the US on February 3 exchanged the relevant diplomatic notes to extend the treaty for five years.

Blinken said in the statement that Russia has been in compliance with the treaty since it went into force in 2011.

He added that during the five-year extension, the US will work with Russia and in consultation with Congress and US allies pursue further "arms control that addresses all of its nuclear weapons."

Blinken said Washington hopes that arms control agreements can minimize the dangers coming from "China's modern and growing nuclear arsenal."

The top US diplomat also emphasized that the extension of New START would not impact Washington's positions on other matters involving Russia.

"We remain clear eyed about the challenges that Russia poses to the United States and the world," he said.

"Even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, so too will we work to hold Russia to account for adversarial actions as well as its human rights abuses, in close coordination with our allies and partners."

Moscow expects that the extension the New START will help overcome the trend to break down arms control mechanisms, and is ready to work with the United States to strengthen global strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, significant efforts will be needed to return the Russian-US dialogue in this area "back to a more stable trajectory, reach new substantial results which would strengthen our national security and global strategic stability."

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the ratification of the agreement extending the New START treaty with the US for 5 years.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduce its nuclear arsenal to total 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.