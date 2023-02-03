UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Biden Admin. Supports Sale Of F-16s To Turkey But Congress Has To Be Onboard - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 02:50 AM

UPDATE - Biden Admin. Supports Sale of F-16s to Turkey But Congress Has to Be Onboard - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The US State Department supports the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, but Congress has to also be on board since it is not solely up to the department to decide on the issue, spokesperson Ned price said.

"We've made clear to Congress our support for F-16s. Congress has made its position clear or, I should say, individual senators or groups of senators, in some cases, have made their positions clear. We're continuing to engage Turkey, we're continuing to engage the hill (Congress)," Price said during a press briefing on Thursday. "These are the types of decisions that our legislative colleagues, our colleagues in Congress also have a say over."

Price added that the State Department will continue to look for ways to deal with the issue of F-16 jets for Turkey together with Congress.

Earlier on Thursday, a group of senators led by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis urged President Joe Biden in a bipartisan joint letter to delay selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stops blocking the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO.

On May 18, 2022, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except for Hungary and Turkey.

Earlier in January, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving permission to protest from the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the demonstration and said Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Ukraine Russia Turkey Sale Stockholm Ankara Price Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan January May Congress All From

Recent Stories

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

2 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

3 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

3 hours ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

3 hours ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.