UPDATE - Biden Agrees To Cooperate On Myanmar With Leaders Of South Korea, Australia - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

UPDATE - Biden Agrees to Cooperate on Myanmar With Leaders of South Korea, Australia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has held phone conversations with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, with the parties having agreed to cooperate on the situation in coup-hit Myanmar, the White House said.

"They agreed on the need for the immediate restoration of democracy in Burma [former name of Myanmar]," the White House said on Wednesday in a statement dedicated to the conversation between Biden and Moon.

Biden and Morrison stressed the need to hold to account those responsible for the military takeover in Myanmar.

The Australian prime minister, on his part, said that the call with the US president was "warm and engaging."

"Today, I had a very warm and engaging call with President Biden and we appreciate the opportunity to have that conversation.

... As he said to me again today, he says the Australia-US relationship is providing the anchor for peace and security in our region. ... We will continue to work together on the key global and regional challenges, and in the Indo-Pacific, and there is absolute affirmation and understanding that we are in this together," Morrison told reporters.

Myanmar's military launched a coup on Monday morning and detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD). The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which the NLD party won.

