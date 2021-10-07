UPDATE - Biden Approval Rating Plunges to Record Low of 38% - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden received low overall approval rating as well as a low rating on a number of particular policy issues, a new Quinnipiac University national poll revealed.

"President Joe Biden receives a negative 38 - 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he's received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released today... Today, Republicans (94 - 4 percent) and independents (60 - 32 percent) disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while Democrats approve 80 - 10 percent," Quinnipiac University said on Wednesday.

More than half of Americans, 55%, said that they think the Biden administration is incompetent in running the government, the poll results showed.

Thirty-nine percent of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the US economy and only 37% approve of the administration's tax policy in particular, the poll results also showed.

With respect to foreign policy, the poll showed that 34% of Americans approve of Biden's work, with 23% approving of his handling of the situation at the Mexican border in particular.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said they approve of how the Biden administration has combated the novel coronavirus so far, the poll results also showed.