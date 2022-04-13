(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden appeared to call Russia's actions in Ukraine "genocide" as he attempted to explain why the inflation has been raising to 40-year highs in the United States.

"In fact, we've already made progress since March inflation data was collected. The family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide and half a world away," Biden said on Tuesday while delivering remarks on infrastructure in the US state of Iowa.

Biden later confirmed to reporters that that meant to refer to the situation as genocide, and although it seems that way to him, the US will let lawyers decide whether or not it qualifies.

"It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting. It looks different than last week," Biden said on the tarmac after saying "yes" when specifically asked if he intentionally used the term genocide, according to a pool report.

Last week, Biden said that he had not seen any indications of genocide in Ukraine during the Russian special military operation in that country.

Biden added that his administration is doing everything possible to lower prices in the United States and to address the so-called "Putin's price hike."

The US President also announced that the Environmental Protection Agency will allow E15 gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend and will be sold this summer to increase the fuel supply.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.