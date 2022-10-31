UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Biden Congratulates Lula Da Silva On Victory In Brazil's Presidential Election

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden has congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in the Sunday presidential runoff in Brazil.

"I send my congratulations to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead," Biden said in a Sunday statement.

According to official results from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Lula won 50.84% of the votes in the Sunday runoff, while incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro got 49.16% (over 99% of the ballots have been processed).

Lula has already been congratulated by French President Emmanuel Macron, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and their Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce have also congratulated Lula.

"Congratulations brother Lula, officially elected president of Brazil! Your victory strengthens democracy and Latin American integration. We are sure that you will lead the Brazilian people along the path of peace, progress and social justice," Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora said on social media on Sunday.

Brazil held a general election on October 2. Lula received 48.4%, while Bolsonaro won 43.2% of the votes. Since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round, a runoff was scheduled for October 30.

Ahead of the Sunday vote, a Datafolha institute poll showed that 49% of Brazilians were in favor of Lula, while 44% of respondents supported the reelection of incumbent Bolsonaro.

