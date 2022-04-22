UPDATE - Biden Conveys to Ukrainian Prime Minister US Continued Commitment for Ukraine- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and expressed the United States continued support for Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden conveyed the continued commitment of the United States to support the people of Ukraine and to impose costs on Russia. He also previewed his announcement today of an additional $800 million in security assistance and $500 million in economic support," the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Biden said that he intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million more in direct economic assistance amid Russia's special military operation in the country.

The US president noted that the additional funding will bring the total US economic contribution to Ukraine in the past two months to more than $1 billion.

Later in the day, Shmyhal met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the ongoing provision of defensive security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Pentagon said in a statement.