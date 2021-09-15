UPDATE - Biden Denies Media Reports That Chinese Leader Turned Him Down for Meeting

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden told journalists that media reports about Chinese leader Xi Jinping turning him down for a one-on-one meeting in a phone call last week were untrue.

The Financial Times reported earlier citing multiple people briefed on the recent Biden-Xi telephone call that Biden failed in his attempt to secure a bilateral meeting with the Chinese president during their call.

The newspaper said Tuesday that Biden proposed to Xi having a bilateral summit but Xi instead suggested Washington ease its tensions with Beijing.

"Not true," Biden said when asked about reports that Xi refused to meet with him, and if the US president was disappointed at that.