UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Biden Expresses Condolences Over Death Of Nobel Peace Prize Winner Desmond Tutu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Biden Expresses Condolences Over Death of Nobel Peace Prize Winner Desmond Tutu

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have expressed condolences over the death of Desmond Mpilo Tutu, South African Anglican archbishop, human rights activist and Nobel Peace prize winner.

Tutu passed away on Sunday at the age of 90, in Cape Town, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who said that the activist's death "is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans."

Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama have both expressed condolences over Tutu's death. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of the "towering global figure for peace and justice." UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Tutu will be remembered for his "spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor."

"On behalf of the Biden family, we send our deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And on behalf of the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who are mourning the loss of one of their most important founding fathers," the Bidens said in a Sunday statement.

According to the White House release, the Bidens had spent time with Tutu on several occasions and were "heartbroken" after learning of his passing.

"And, just a few months ago, we joined the world in celebrating his 90th birthday and reflecting on the power of his message of justice, equality, truth, and reconciliation as we confront racism and extremism in our time today," Joe Biden and his wife said.

Tutu is widely known for his staunch opposition to apartheid, which resulted in him receiving a Nobel Prize in 1984, but he has spoken out on many other causes as well. The archbishop also served as the chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after the abolition of apartheid and is known for coining the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe post-apartheid South Africa.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations White House Wife Cape Town United Kingdom South Africa United States Sunday Family Opposition

Recent Stories

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Eg ..

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Egyptian civilisation

5 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading fo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading football personalities to 16th D ..

6 hours ago
 RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

7 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent ..

7 hours ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.