UPDATE -'Biden-Harris Transition' Unveils COVID-19 Advisory Board to Guide Fight Against Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Biden campaign's facility overseeing the transition of power in the United States to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced in a press release on Monday that a new Advisory board will guide the new government's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Biden called the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic a priority of his administration and promised to put together a team of experts to advise the new US government.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Transition announced the formation of the Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health experts who will advise President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition's COVID-19 staff," the release said.

The Advisory Board is composed of a diverse and experienced group of doctors and scientists who have previous experience in tackling public health crises as part of government, the release said.

Experts on the Advisory Board include David Kessler, who served as food and Drug Administration Commissioner under former presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton; Vivek Murthy, the Obama-era Surgeon-General; and Rick Bright, a vaccines expert fired by President Donald Trump after criticizing the Trump administration coronavirus policy.

"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden was quoted as saying in the release.

The Advisory Board will work by engaging with state and local officials to determine what steps should be taken to address the spread of the novel coronavirus virus and the need for urgent relief to working families and the racial disparities pertaining to the matter, as well as the reopening of schools and businesses in a safe and effective manner, the release said.

As of Monday, the United States' cumulative toll has surpassed 9.9 million cases with 237,000 virus-related fatalities, according to the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.