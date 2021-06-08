UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Biden Invites Zelenskyy To US To Discuss June Summits - Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:20 AM

UPDATE - Biden Invites Zelenskyy to US to Discuss June Summits - Adviser

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden invited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington in July to discuss the results of the summits to be held in June, primarily a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said.

Zelenskyy and Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday.

"Biden invited the Ukrainian president to Washington in July to discuss the results of those summits in which Joe Biden will take part in June. First of all, the results of the meeting with Putin," RBC-Ukraine quoted Podolyak as saying.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden invited Zelenskyy to the White House this summer after returning from a trip to Europe.

Biden will embark on his first trip overseas as president this week. He will visit the UK, where he will hold talks with the prime minister on June 10 and then take part in the G7 summit. Then he will go to Brussels, where the NATO summit and the US-EU summit will take place on June 14. Biden will then visit Geneva, where talks with Putin are scheduled for June 16.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Europe Washington White House Visit Brussels Vladimir Putin Geneva United Kingdom June July All From

Recent Stories

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

6 hours ago

UAE claim crucial three points from Thailand

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

7 hours ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

6 hours ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

6 hours ago

ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.