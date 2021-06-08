UPDATE - Biden Invites Zelenskyy to US to Discuss June Summits - Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden invited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington in July to discuss the results of the summits to be held in June, primarily a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said.

Zelenskyy and Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday.

"Biden invited the Ukrainian president to Washington in July to discuss the results of those summits in which Joe Biden will take part in June. First of all, the results of the meeting with Putin," RBC-Ukraine quoted Podolyak as saying.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden invited Zelenskyy to the White House this summer after returning from a trip to Europe.

Biden will embark on his first trip overseas as president this week. He will visit the UK, where he will hold talks with the prime minister on June 10 and then take part in the G7 summit. Then he will go to Brussels, where the NATO summit and the US-EU summit will take place on June 14. Biden will then visit Geneva, where talks with Putin are scheduled for June 16.