UPDATE - Biden Leads Trump 240-232 After Electors Vote in 47 US States, Capital - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump with 240 to 232 as more US states cast their electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the CNN tally, 47 states and the District of Columbia have completed their Electoral College meetings with no "faithless" voters recorded. Three more states are to hold votes later on Monday.

Trump received the electoral votes from Alabama (9), Alaska (3), Arkansas (6), Florida (29), Idaho (4), Indiana (11), Iowa (6), Kansas (6), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8) Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), Montana (3), North Carolina (15), North Dakota (3), Ohio (18) Oklahoma (7), South Carolina (9), South Dakota (3), Tennessee (11), Texas (38), Utah (6), West Virginia (5), and Wyoming (3).

Electors in Arizona (11), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), District of Columbia (3), Georgia (16), Illinois (20), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11) Michigan (16), Minnesota (10), Nevada (6), New Hampshire (4), New Jersey (14), New Mexico (5), New York (29), Pennsylvania (20), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Virginia (13), Washington (12), and Wisconsin (10) gave the states electoral votes to Biden.

Three votes from Maine went to Biden and one to Trump.

Nebraska, another state allowed to split its electoral slate, added four votes to Trump and one to Biden.

Electors were appointed in advance by both major political parties from acting and retired officials or aspiring politicians, like former President Bill Clinton in New York, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers or Georgia gubernatorial ex-candidate Stacey Abrams.

Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have passed laws requiring electors to vote for the popular-vote winner.

Each elector casts two paper ballots - one for President and another one for Vice President. Votes are then tallied and sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session presided over by the incumbent Vice President Mike Pence on January 6.

Lawmakers in US Congress can raise objections when lawmakers meet to count the Electoral college results on their accord and force a recount by state delegation.

Trump has said he won the election but victory has been stolen via massive election and voter fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought recounts and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts and his campaign team has said the election is still in dispute.