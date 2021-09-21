UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Biden Meets Guterres, Underscores Need For Cooperation At UN To Ensure Security, Peace

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden during remarks alongside UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres conveyed the need for world governments to work together to ensure prosperity and security for everyone.

The US president arrived in New York's JFK airport on Tuesday at around 5:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on Monday, according to the White House pool, before arriving at the Intercontinental Hotel in Manhattan about an hour later.

"Today governments must continue to work together on a system built on international law to deliver equitable prosperity, peace and security for everyone," Biden said on Monday ahead of his meeting with the UN chief.

The meeting with Guterres was the first item on Biden's agenda as he participates in the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week.

Biden and Guterres are expected to discuss Afghanistan, Yemen, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change during their bilateral Monday evening.

Biden is expected to deliver a speech at the high-level UNGA week on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to provide his national address after Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, whose country has earned the right to open the debate.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Biden plans to make clear during his speech that the United States is not seeking a confrontation with China and any other country.

On Wednesday, Biden will invite world leaders to participate in COVID-19 summit on the margins of the UNGA meeting. The leaders will discuss opportunities of cooperation to defeat the global pandemic, the White House said.

