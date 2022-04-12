UPDATE - Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine With Focus on Global Food Supply

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leaders were inaugurating the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, the White House said on Monday.

"The two Leaders... discussed the destabilizing impacts of Russia's war against Ukraine, with a particular focus on global food supply. President Biden and Prime Minister Modi looked forward to meeting in person later this spring, in Tokyo, for the Quad summit," the statement said.

The two leaders said they were committed to strengthening the US-India relationship via the cooperation on clean energy, technology and military cooperation.

"They also committed to continue cooperation - bilaterally and multilaterally - on ending the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening global health security, advancing global food security, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. They emphasized their shared commitment, as leaders of the world's largest democracies, to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the statement concluded.

Prime Minister Modi described the situation in Ukraine as very worrisome. He said more than 20,000 Indians, most of them young students, had been stranded in the country until a few weeks ago. He said he had appealed for peace during phone calls with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine and suggested that they hold direct talks.

"The news of the recent killings of innocent civilians in Bucha city was very worrying. We condemned it immediately and have also demanded a fair probe. We hope that the ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace," he said.

Meanwhile on Monday, a senior Biden administration official said that the United States does not think India should increase its imports of Russian energy products and Washington is prepared to help New Delhi diversify its energy imports. The issue will again be discussed by top US and Indian senior officials during a ministerial meeting scheduled for later on Monday, the senior Biden administration official said.