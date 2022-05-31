UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Biden, New Zealand Counterpart Discuss Cooperation On Indo-Pacific Challenges - Official

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 11:50 PM

UPDATE - Biden, New Zealand Counterpart Discuss Cooperation on Indo-Pacific Challenges - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) US President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation regarding shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including on the issues of trade and climate, a senior Biden administration official said.

"They discussed the work the United States and New Zealand do together on a range of issues including how we cooperate on addressing common challenges in the broader Indo-Pacific region and how we're working together on the Indo-Pacific economic framework, as well as dealing with and addressing the climate crisis," the official said during a conference call.

Biden and Ardern also discussed countering domestic terrorism and dealing with radicalization issues in the United States and New Zealand in light of recent mass shootings motivated by hate groups, but Ardern did not urge any particular course of action, the official said.

The US and New Zealand in a joint statement released by the White House noted the shared commitment between New Zealand and AUKUS partners to peace, Indo-Pacific stability and a rules-based international order.

The White House said in a separate press release that US Vice President Kamala Harris and Ardern welcomed the completion of negotiations on the bilateral Space Framework Agreement, which will underpin the two nations' cooperation on space science, earth science, sustainability, education and technology.

The US and New Zealand in the joint statement also noted their concern about the security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, particularly in regard to the establishment of a "persistent military presence in the Pacific by a state that does not share our values or security interests."

The two countries also underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, according to the joint statement.

Additionally, the US and New Zealand affirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and urged North Korea to abide by UN Security Council resolutions amid a recent increase in test missile launches, the joint statement said.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Technology United Nations Education China White House Solomon Islands United States North Korea Agreement Share New Zealand

Recent Stories

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs 154.48 per 11.8-kg cy ..

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs 154.48 per 11.8-kg cylinder

1 hour ago
 USC slashes prices of edible items as per PM's rel ..

USC slashes prices of edible items as per PM's relief package

1 hour ago
 Turkey Suspends High-Level Strategic Council Mecha ..

Turkey Suspends High-Level Strategic Council Mechanism With Greece - Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi urges Federal Govt to try KP CM ..

Faisal Karim Kundi urges Federal Govt to try KP CM under Article-6

2 hours ago
 Denmark's energy utility Orsted says Russia to cut ..

Denmark's energy utility Orsted says Russia to cut its gas supply June 1

2 hours ago
 Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Support for U ..

Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Support for Ukraine, Food Insecurity - Stat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.