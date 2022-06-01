UPDATE - Biden, New Zealand Counterpart Discuss Cooperation on Indo-Pacific Challenges - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) US President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation regarding shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including on the issues of trade and climate, a senior Biden administration official said.

"They discussed the work the United States and New Zealand do together on a range of issues including how we cooperate on addressing common challenges in the broader Indo-Pacific region and how we're working together on the Indo-Pacific economic framework, as well as dealing with and addressing the climate crisis," the official said during a conference call.

Biden and Ardern also discussed countering domestic terrorism and dealing with radicalization issues in the United States and New Zealand in light of recent mass shootings motivated by hate groups, but Ardern did not urge any particular course of action, the official said.

The US and New Zealand in a joint statement released by the White House noted the shared commitment between New Zealand and AUKUS partners to peace, Indo-Pacific stability and a rules-based international order.

The White House said in a separate press release that US Vice President Kamala Harris and Ardern welcomed the completion of negotiations on the bilateral Space Framework Agreement, which will underpin the two nations' cooperation on space science, earth science, sustainability, education and technology.

The US and New Zealand in the joint statement also noted their concern about the security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, particularly in regard to the establishment of a "persistent military presence in the Pacific by a state that does not share our values or security interests."

The two countries also underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, according to the joint statement.

Additionally, the US and New Zealand affirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and urged North Korea to abide by UN Security Council resolutions amid a recent increase in test missile launches, the joint statement said.