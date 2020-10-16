UPDATE - Biden Promises To Eliminate Tax Cuts For Wealthiest Few
Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that, if victorious on Election Day, he will eliminate a fraction of his predecessor's tax cuts that benefited the top one tenth of one percent.
"When I said about the [President Donald] Trump tax cuts about $1.3 trillion of the $2 trillion in these tax cuts went to the top one tenth of one percent. That's what I am talking about eliminating, not all the tax cuts that are all out there," Biden said during a televised town hall event Thursday evening.
He cited Moody's study which projected that his tax reform will create 19.
6 million new good-paying jobs and increase US GDP by $1 trillion more than under the incumbent Donald Trump.
Biden also said defunding police would be wrong. More police mean less crime.
He also said he would establish a group compries of law enforcement, sociual workers and minoritries to look into communcity policing.
Regarding Trump's move to try and fast-track confirmation of supreme court pick before the election, Biden said if he is elected he would not rule out "packing" the court himself, although he is not a "fan."
Biden said he will maybe lay out his view on court-packing before the election.