UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Biden Says Administration's New Measures To Provide Fuel For 5Mln Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

UPDATE - Biden Says Administration's New Measures to Provide Fuel for 5Mln Vehicles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the recent measures implemented by his administration to mitigate the consequences of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown will provide enough fuel for about 5 million vehicles while a portion of the pipeline in the US states of North Carolina and Maryland operate under manual control.

"Over the weekend, we reviewed and worked with the company to get a portion of the pipeline system from North Carolina to Maryland to operate under manual control," Biden said during a briefing. "The extraordinary measures the administration has taken, we estimate, sent enough gas to stations to fill the tanks of over 5 million vehicles in the last few days."

Biden pointed out that the return to normal fuel deliveries will begin this weekend region by region and take "some time" since the  5,500-mile-long pipeline has never been fully shut down.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration also granted a waiver of the Jones Act to fuel suppliers that now allows non-US-flagged vessels to transport refined fuel products from the Gulf of Mexico to affected areas in order to boost fuel supplies to the affected states, the President added.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Internal Revenue Service announced that it has lifted penalties for those who either sell or use dyed diesel fuel on US highways in states experiencing fuel shortages due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last week led to fuel shortages across several US states. On Wednesday, the fuel transportation company announced it resumed operation but it will take a few days to get things back on track.

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Mexico Gas From Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

3 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russiaâ€™s Muslim ..

5 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

6 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

6 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.