UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Biden Says Can Get Things Done In Next Two Years Despite GOP

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 08:20 AM

UPDATE - Biden Says Can Get Things Done in Next Two Years Despite GOP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden says he is hopeful that he can accomplish items on his agenda in the next two years despite the power Republicans have in Congress.

"The answer is yes, I do, if I get a chance to get votes - they have to vote, they have to vote on something," Biden said during an interview on MSNBC on Friday night.

The comment came shortly after the president was asked by Stephanie Ruhle, the host of "The 11th Hour," if he believed he could get anything done bipartisanly.

On Wednesday, Republican lawmakers sent letters to FBI Director Christopher Wray, informing him of a congressional probe into potential crimes committed by Joe Biden while acting as US Vice President, and subpoenaing the agency for relevant information.

Related Topics

Vote Congress FBI

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

7 hours ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

8 hours ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

8 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

8 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

8 hours ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.