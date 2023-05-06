UPDATE - Biden Says Can Get Things Done in Next Two Years Despite GOP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden says he is hopeful that he can accomplish items on his agenda in the next two years despite the power Republicans have in Congress.

"The answer is yes, I do, if I get a chance to get votes - they have to vote, they have to vote on something," Biden said during an interview on MSNBC on Friday night.

The comment came shortly after the president was asked by Stephanie Ruhle, the host of "The 11th Hour," if he believed he could get anything done bipartisanly.

On Wednesday, Republican lawmakers sent letters to FBI Director Christopher Wray, informing him of a congressional probe into potential crimes committed by Joe Biden while acting as US Vice President, and subpoenaing the agency for relevant information.