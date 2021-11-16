UPDATE - Biden Says Looking Forward to 'Candid' Discussion With Xi - White House Press Pool Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he is expecting a candid discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a White House press pool report.

"I look forward to a candid and forthright discussion like all of the discussions we've had thus far," Biden said.

"As I said before, it seems to be our responsibility - as leaders of China and the United States - to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended. Just simple, straightforward competition," he said.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported earlier that a virtual meeting between Xi and Biden has begun.