UPDATE - Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers over matters related to the special military operation in Ukraine, but admitted he lacks "hard evidence."

"I'm not saying this with certainty, (Putin) he seems to be self isolated and there's some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers," Biden told a press conference when asked if he believes Putin is being misinformed by some of his advisers.

However, Biden admitted there's a lot of speculation and there's not too much hard evidence to back up those claims.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Putin is not being fully informed of the Ukraine situation by the military, while reacting to similar claims made by the Pentagon. He noted that the State Department and the Pentagon have no real information about decision-making in Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.