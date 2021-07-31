UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Biden Says US Will Continue To Add Sanctions On Individuals In Cuba Over Alleged Abuses

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:10 AM

UPDATE - Biden Says US Will Continue to Add Sanctions on Individuals in Cuba Over Alleged Abuses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) US President Joe Biden during remarks at the White House said the United States will continue to impose sanctions on individuals in Cuba over alleged abuses.

"We're going to continue to add sanctions on individuals that carry out their regime's abuses," Biden said on Friday.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken confirmed that Washington will impose sanctions on the entities and individuals that will supply the Cuban police to "promote accountability for the Cuban government's human rights abuses.

"

"We are making it clear that anyone who supplies Cuba's brutal police force, the Special National Brigade, the Interior Ministry, or any other Cuban individuals or entities designated under the Global Magnitsky program may face sanctions risk of their own," he said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Cuban National Revolutionary Police and the head of the force in its latest round of sanctions against the island nation.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Washington White House United States Cuba May Government

Recent Stories

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

7 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

6 hours ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

6 hours ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.